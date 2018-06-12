Trail City Council is starting to put bylaws in place in preparation for the legalization of cannabis. Council passed first and second readings of the Zoning Bylaw Amendment last night in relation to non-medical cannabis sales. Mayor Mike Martin says they’ve chosen not to impose a cap on the number of stores, but there is a hundred meter setback from schools, day cares, youth and recreation centres.

Stores would be allowed to operate in any area retail sales are allowed, however, Mayor Martin says there would be a regulatory approval process as there is for liquor stores.

The process would allow comment from neighbouring properties within 50 meters and the RCMP.

Mayor Martin says they’re still waiting to hear from the province on a few things.

There is a public hearing on the zoning changes scheduled for June 25 at 6:00pm.