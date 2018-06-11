Investors don’t seem to be impressed by the recent meeting between Trump and Kim.

Markets on Bay Street and Wall Street are sliding following the quick Summit between the two world leaders. Experts say the sentiment about the recent meeting is fairly flat, likely because the details of the meeting were fairly limited.

The Dow is down 21 points to 25,300 and the TSX is falling slightly to 16,250.

This comes ahead of a decision on the interest rate from the US Federal Reserve. Analysts expect policymakers to raise the rate and announce a second hike coming before the end of the year.

The price of US crude is flat at 66.58 a barrel after a slight gain this morning.

The Loonie is down slightly to 76.98 cents US.