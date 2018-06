Two Castlegar man are facing drug charges after their separate arrests last week.

RCMP say at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, they took a 39-year-old man into custody for drug possession. At 5 p.m. on the same day, they executed a search warrant on 4th Street and arrested a 43-year-old man.

They seized drugs believed to be cocaine and cannabis along with money and prohibited weapons. The men were released pending a September court date.