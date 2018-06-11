The Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce 21st Annual Business Excellence Awards were handed out this weekend. Mitchell’s Supply was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Customer Service Excellence. Karen Knegt is part owner and office manager and says she’s grateful for the community’s support for the last 65 years.

Business Person of the Year went to Dale Donaldson, owner of Mallard’s Source for Sports in Castlegar and Nelson. He was grateful to his staff and the community for contributing to the store’s success over the past 34 years.

Innovator of the Year was a new award this year. It went to Stacked Films, a local film company doing marketing, advertising and production work. Co-Owner Steve Hall is from Castlegar and says it’s proof that you don’t have to move away to follow your dreams.

Other winners included Chris Koop from the Blue Barn Pet and Hobby Farm for Manager of the Year. Selkirk College won the Green Award for environmental stewardship. The Doukhobor Discovery Centre won for Tourism Development and Natalia Pacheco from Gravi Tea Coffee and Toys won the Young Entrepreneur Award.

There were 14 winners in total.