The Kootenay Gallery is recognizing small acts of kindness and compassion in an exhibit next summer. Photographer Clair Dibble is working on the project and says she will be capturing the hidden heroes in our community.

Dibble says nominations have been open for about a week now.

Nominations are open until June 30 and can be made through one of the following ways:

– Call Kootenay Gallery at 250 365 3337 (you can leave a message with your name,

phone number, the name and number of the person you are nominating, as well as your

reason for the nomination).

– Fill out a form in person at Kootenay Gallery, the Library, the Rec Centre, or CoINS.

– Tag or mention your nominee on Instagram with the hashtag

#hiddenheroesofcastlegar

– Tag your nominee in a post on our Facebook page (fb.me/hiddenheroproject).

– Fill out the online form at hiddenheroproject.ca