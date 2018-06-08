Highway passes could see some snow on Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a cool weekend is in store. Weather Forecaster with the South East Fire Centre Ron Lakeman says the snow pack is actually below normal right now.

West Kootenay snow packs are 66 per cent of normal according to the River Forecast Centre’s latest report.

Rain will start overnight in the valleys with 10 to 20 millimeters expected. Lakeman says June can typically be a wet month.

