The Kootenay unemployment rate tumbled to 5.1 per cent last month, down from 7.7 per cent for the same time last year.

Statistics Canada says over 68,000 people were working, down 3,700 from May 2017, but the number looking for work also fell from 6,000 to 3,700.

The local rate was third-lowest of BC’s seven regions but still higher than the overall provincial rate of 4.9 per cent, which was down from 5.5 per cent last year.