Destination Castlegar is working on a new project to better showcase the city. An image bank is being developed using local video and photography. Marketing Coordinator, Andrea Ryman, says it’ll showcase some of the action happening around town.

Ryman says it’ll appeal to locals and visitors alike.

The footage will be featured in a tourism video.

Ryman says they’ve been working with professional photographer Lee Orr over the past year, and Stacked Films is part of the project as well.