After almost nine years with the Castlegar RCMP, Sargent Laurel Matthew is retiring. Her last day was yesterday and says it brought mixed emotions.

She was there for almost nine years and said the community support is what made it so special.

She says it came a bit earlier than expected because of a hand injury, but says there’s more on the horizon.

She was the detachment commander and worked in policing for 28 years, starting her career in Chilliwack.