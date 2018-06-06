There was a break and enter at the Warfield Liquor Store on Monday according to Trail RCMP. It happened around 3:45am.

There was a witness who provided police with a description of the suspect vehicle and which direction it went. An officer with the Castlegar Detachment arrested two men on Highway 3B near Nancy Greene without incident. There was also a large quantity of liquor recovered.

Two men, 21 and 39 years old from Nelson are facing charges of Break, Enter, and Theft over $5000.

The 39-year-old remains in custody.