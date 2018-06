The Children’s Orchard Preschool are getting closer to their goal of building a new play structure at the Brilliant Cultural Centre, but they still need your help. The preschool entered in to win $100,000 dollars towards the cause. Right now they’re competing online against 10 other BC communities. They’ve received over 10,000 votes but are only in 5th place – they need to be in the top three to win.

You can still vote up to four times a day over the next 11 days to help them win!