A house explosion and fire in Trail last month has been deemed suspicious. The Trail RCMP says after an on-going investigation they executed a search warrant on June 1 and seized numerous pieces of evidence. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Trail Detachment.

On May 25, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and police responded to a fire at 459 Rossland Avenue. A 42-year-old male was taken to hospital with significant injuries. A female resident was also home at the time, but was not injured.