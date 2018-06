Market on the Esplanade is back tonight. The City of Trail is hosting one a month this summer on Wednesday evenings from 4:00-8:00pm. Communications and Events Coordinator Andrea Jolly says it’s a great place to come for dinner.

There’s also a family zone, live music and local artisan vendors. Jolly says it’s a great night to come downtown.

The market will be set up right beside the Trail Riverfront Centre.

The next two happen on July 11 and August 8. Visit the City’s website for more details.