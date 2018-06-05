The Forest Practices Board will be auditing the BC Timber Sales program and timber sale licence holders in the Castlegar Business Unit. The area spans from the US boundary toward Revelstoke and includes Trail, Rossland, Castlegar, Fruitvale, Salmo, Nakusp, Hills, Burton, and Edgewood. Chris Mosher, Director of Audits, says they’ll start June 11 and will take about a week.

Mosher says they manage to fit a lot in during that short time.

It’s one of 10 audits conducted by the Forest Practices Board and is randomly selected.

A final report will be released anytime between November and next March.