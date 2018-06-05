After a wetter than normal April, things heated up in May. SouthEast Fire Centre Weather Services report it was the warmest May on record. Weather Forecaster Ron Lakeman says we didn’t get the highest temperatures, but on average were higher throughout the month.

There wasn’t a lot of rain either, Lakeman says.

He says in Castlegar precipitation was 72 per cent of normal, but was closer to 50 per cent in some of the outlying areas.

The average daily maximum temperature was 4.8 degrees warmer than normal.

The previous warmest May on record was in 1993.