The Castlegar and District Chamber of commerce is excited to participate in the third annual business walk.

The walk sees Chamber members and staff hit the streets to gather information about local businesses and what they need to succeed moving forward.

It’s a great program says Chamber Executive Director Tammy Verigin-Burk who enjoys learning more about what makes local businesses tick:

She adds that the questions being asked help the Chamber get a real understanding of the successes and challenges faced by local business:

According to Verigin-Burk, the answers that the Chamber gets from this event can even help them direct future programming:

The business walk will have two sessions, the first at 9:30am and the second at 1:30pm