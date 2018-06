A motor vehicle incident Saturday afternoon saw some minor damage inflicted to the grounds of a Columbia Avenue business.

Castlegar RCMP were able to confirm that a white SUV went off the road, jumped the curb and hit the fence at the Flamingo Motel.

The cause of the crash appears to be a medical issue, and the driver was taken into the care of the BC Ambulance Service.

There has been no further update on her condition.