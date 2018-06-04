The Trail River Front Centre has seen 8,526 visitors since opening in April. The building is home to the Visitor Information Centre, Library and Museum and Archives. Addison Oberg is one the summer students at the centre and says it’s not just tourists coming in to learn about Trail.

Oberg says last week it was Tourism Week in the province and they’ve been highlighting many exciting things happening in the city.

Oberg says their moto for the coming year is “We’ve revisited – you should too.”

Regular tours will be offered soon for the general public.