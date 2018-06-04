Starting Friday, June 8 at noon, Category 3 open burns will be prohibited in the South East Fire Centre. That applies to materials piled or unpiled larger than two meters high or three meters wide. Stubble or grass fires larger than 2000 square meters. And burning more than two piles of any size.

The prohibition does not apply to campfires or that are smaller than a half-meter wide.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: http://www.bcwildfire.ca