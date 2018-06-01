Rhys Andrews (left) joined by SGRC Coordinator Ian Parfitt (middle) and Regional Innovation Chair in Rural Economic Development Terri MacDonald (right) at the Castlegar-based Applied Research and Innovation Centre

Selkirk College has received a $1.7-million grant for a new research program. Dean of Applied Research and Innovation Rhys Andrews says it’s from the National Science and Engineering Council of Canada.

The research will look at innovations and technology advancements in the forest sector in rural BC. It has benefits on a number of different levels says Andrews.

He says it will bring in partners from around the province.

They’re one of 10 post-secondary institutions across Canada to receive an Innovation Enhancement Grant.

The goal is to identify how advanced technologies can increase efficiencies and competitiveness while decreasing costs. It’ll also provide students with work experience opportunities.