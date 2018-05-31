Celgar will be doing its ‘M18’ or Maintenance Shutdown soon. It starts on Monday at 4:00pm and runs until June 21. Health and Safety Manager Mark Goebel says the community may notice some odors.

The shut down process takes about 36 hours.

Goebel says you may also notice more traffic on the roads over the next couple weeks, however they’ll try to minimize impacts.

Goebel says the Maintenance Shutdown brings a lot of people to the area contributing over $1-millon to the local economy.

During the annual maintenance major pieces of production equipment are inspected and repaired if deficiencies are found.