Children’s Orchard Preschool want your help securing funds for a new play structure. They’re part of a competition which could win them up to $100,000. Cheryl Tereposky is a committee member at the preschool, which is located in the Brilliant Cultural Centre. She says the play structure is in desperate need of an upgrade.

She says it was the preschool teacher who entered them into the contest.

They’re competing against 10 other communities from across the province, and need to be in the top three to win. Tereposky encourages everyone to vote!

You can vote up to four times a day. The winners will be announced on June 17.