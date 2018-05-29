The 2017 Castlegar Citizen of the Year banquet is set to honour a pair of Rotarians tonight.

The annual event put on by the Knights of Columbus honours volunteers making a difference in the community.

C0-Chair of the Citizen of the Year Committee, Bob Saari, admits that Inga and Jim Lamont were an easy choice:

Saari adds that the Lamonts’ contributions through the years have been incredible:

Doors open at 6:15pm with piping to begin at 6:45 at St Rita’s Parish on 7th Ave.

Wine, cheese, and cake will be served following the ceremonies.