The Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce was a big winner over the weekend at the BC Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting. The Castlegar Chamber was awarded the Chamber of the Year Award, much to the delight of Executive Director Tammy Verigin-Burke, who explains what the win means to the group:

The award recognized the groundbreaking work with the Castlegar Economic Development Plan. The development plan is critical says Executive Director Tammy Verigin-Burk who points out that the plan helps local businesses overcome regional challenges:

Verigin-Burk says that winning the award was gratifying, but the Chamber’s priority will always be serving its members. With the win came $2,500 to go towards chamber programming.