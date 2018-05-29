Kinder Morgan’s stock is getting a bump thanks to a federal investment.

Ottawa’s agreement to buy the pipeline for over 4 billion has pushed the stock up 2.5 per cent.

Following the announcement, the TSX opened lower weighted by the Energy and Financial markets. This was led by a 2.7 per cent drop in Bank of Nova Scotia despite a strong Q2 report from the company. The Bay Street exchange is down 17 points to 15,998.

Across the border the Dow has opened lower following a three-day long weekend and is down 163 points to 24,590.

The price of US crude is sliding again to 66.82 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 76.80 cents US.