A Private Members Bill put forward by the South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP has made it past the House of Commons. Bill C-354 encourages the use of wood when building federal infrastructure projects. Richard Cannings says in BC there’s already the Wood First Act and he wanted to extend that to a larger scale.

He says it received support from the Liberals however the Conservatives weren’t in favour.

Cannings also received an award from the Forest Products Association of Canada for the Bill.

It has passed in the House of Commons, but now has to make it through the Senate.