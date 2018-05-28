The City of Castlegar is looking for your input on what recreational cannabis sales should look like with legalization anticipated this summer. The City hosted a number of public consultation meetings last week and there’s also an online survey available. Director of Development Services Phil Markin says feedback includes where retail sales should be allowed.

Markins says Thursday’s gas leak impacted attendance for one of the public meetings so he’s encouraging the public to visit the City’s website and take the survey.

Markin says about 12 businesses attended last Wednesday’s consultation meeting. The results will come back to council in about a month.