Thursday’s Gas Leak in Castlegar was caused by an asphalt grinder/milling machine. MarWest was using the equipment on the City of Castlegar Columbia Avenue Complete Streets Project. The gas line was verified by as being half a meter below grade, but turned out to be just below the asphalt.

Columbia Avenue was closed between 13 and 15 Streets, although an evacuation was not deemed necessary. Within 15 minutes Fortis Gas and mmergency vehicles were on-site to assess the situation.

MarWest and Fortis Gas located the gas main and installed a valve to block the flow of gas. Emergency response included the City of Castlegar Public Works and Fire Department, MarWest, RCMP, and Fortis Gas.

The leak started at 1:55pm. The road was re-opened to single lane alternating traffic by 6:00pm, but the MarWest crews worked until 10:00pm to ensure that the road would be fully re-opened for the morning’s commute.

Approximately 53 residents were affected by the leak.