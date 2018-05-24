A local event slated for Friday, May 25 hopes to send a little bit of love – and money – to Grand Forks residents hurt by the flood. Organizer Deb Evin-Smith paints a picture of the current situation in Grand Forks:

The event, dubbed “Lovin’ on Grand Forks,” is just one way the West Kootenay can help says Evin-Smith.

There will be swag, a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and a performance from the KMA Winning band, the Hillties who were 2018 Kootenay Music Award winners.

It’s $10 and kicks off at 6:00pm at The Woods in downtown Castlegar.