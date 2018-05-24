Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been touring the province to speak with child care providers. She was in Trail, Castlegar, and Nelson this week. She says she’s meeting with providers who have opted into the Childcare BC Program.

The NDP government has already provided operating funds for childcare providers and by opting in they can also receive addition funding for parents. Those who have an infant or toddler under the age of three attending full time will receive $350 a month.

Conroy says they will also be holding a town hall discussion for centres that chose not to opt-in.

The Province says another affordability measure will come in September. The new Affordable Child Care Benefit will help reduce child care costs for lower-income families by up to $1,250 per month and will support approximately 86,000 BC families a year by 2020-21.