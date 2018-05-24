Negotiations for the Columbia River Treaty are starting next week and residents can take part in the process. Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy says community meetings will be held around the basin next month.

They will provide an update on treaty negotiations and revisit the public’s input from the 2012/2013 consultation process. They start on June 11 in Meadow Creek and will also be coming through Creston, Nelson, Castlegar, and Nakusp. You can visit the Columbia River Treaty Review Facebook page for more information.

Conroy says she’ll be a consultant as negotiations go forward, but isn’t at the negotiating table. She says the first meeting is in Washington, DC on May 29.

Conroy says this time around the Province wants to involve local communities and First Nations in the consultation process.