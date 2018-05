Columbia Avenue has been shut down due to a gas line break.

The broken line is located on Columbia between Selkirk and 10th Avenues.

There is a silver lining to the unfortunate situation according to Fortis BC Spokesperson Nicole Bogdanovic:

There is no real time frame for repairs says Bogdanovic, but it shouldn’t affect traffic into tomorrow:

Through traffic is being rerouted past the airport on Highway 3A until repairs are made.