The Columbia Riverfront Trails Master Plan will not be moving ahead as recommended. It didn’t receive enough support from Castlegar City Council this week and will go back to the Planning and Development Committee for amendments.

Councillor Deb McIntosh says she would be disappointed to see all the work done so far go to waste and hopes part of the plan still moves ahead.

Councillor Arry Dhillion says why he wasn’t in support of it.

Councillors Rye, Dhillon and Tassone want to see trails developed on public lands and the plans for private river front properties re-worked or not included at all.

Councillors McIntosh, and Vassilakakis were in support with Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff absent.

The document outlined plans over the next 25 years to develop local trails, including one on private property along the riverfront.

A petition against it collected over 300 signatures from some of the home owners that would be impacted. Many residents attended the meeting and applauded as councillors voiced their inability to support the plan as it currently was recommended.