The Minister of Children and Family Development is in Castlegar today to speak with early childcare providers. Early childhood educator and owner of Riverview Child Care, Deidre Price, hopes the minister’s visit will highlight the importance of the subject.

Conroy’s tour comes just months after the province announced the creation of more than 3,800 childcare spaces in the province over the next two years.

Deidre Price, owner and operator of Riverview sees some definite positives in the plan thus far.

Katrine Conroy will be at Silly Monkies at 10:00am this morning, and Riverview child care at 1:00pm this afternoon.