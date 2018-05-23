The Castlegar Rotary Club is hoping to install a new permanent kiosk at the skatepark to replace the current meeting area for free drop-in programs. Already, half of the roughly $34,000 dollars has been raised and the goal is to start construction this summer.

Ty Smith is the Summer at the Skate Park Coordinator and is excited to see the park continue to grow.

Smith says many kids have enjoyed the programs over the past 8 years.

It’s also the 15th anniversary of the Castlegar Rotary Skatepark this year, with special events planned for September.