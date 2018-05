Evacuation Alerts remain in effect for Salmo, Ymir and parts of the Slocan Valley. The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre says it’s a precaution.

Things did improve over the weekend, but with this week’s hot weather it could lead to rapid snow melt and a rise in water levels. The RDCK will continue to monitor the situation. That includes Kootenay Lake levels and creating a response plan if they continue to rise.