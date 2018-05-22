A mudslide 30 kilometers west of Creston last week caused more harm than just traffic delays. Assistant Fire Chief Jared Riel with the Creston Fire Rescue says he arrived on scene to learn a vehicle had been hit by the slide.

Riel says it was a very dangerous thing to do, but ended well.

A Go Fund Me page has started for the couple from Saskatchewan who were involved. Both have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were in the area to visit friends.

The Ministry of Transportation says saturated grounds and a high snowpack in the West Kootenay are increasing the risk of mudslides and washouts, which was likely the cause.

Currently, ministry staff are monitoring approximately 241 sites in the Southern Interior region, and doing everything possible to maintain safe conditions and minimize road closures.