The TSX has snapped its 11 day winning streak finishing the day down 17 points to 16,144.

The release of stronger than expected wholesale trade numbers helped boost the financials market, with those numbers coming in higher than they have in five months at 1.1 percent in March.

Royal Bank shares saw a gain of a dollar helping to bolster the financial markets. That’s ahead of Canadian bank earnings later this week.

Oil hurt the energy sector losing 11 cents late in the day at $72.05 a barrel.

Gold didn’t really do much today, up only 0.40 to $1,291 an ounce.

Medical marijuana stocks are still riding a high with Canopy Growth up over $39 a share gaining $3 in a late day finish.

The Dow is down 179 points and the Nasdaq is also down 15 points.

The loonie took a tumble today finishing the day at 0.7799 cents US.