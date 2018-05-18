Things are looking a little better at the moment in Salmo as weather has been favourable. With heavy rains holding off, Erie Creek and Salmo River did not rise overnight. The Village of Salmo says Erie Creek actually went down slightly.

Infrastructure protection work continues and more sand is being delivered to the u-fill site today. Another spike is expected late next week, but if heavy rains hold off, river levels should be okay for now.

Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre Director Andrew Bellerby says over 20,000 sand bags were placed in critical places around Salmo. Crews will now be deployed to other high priority areas or return to regular duty.

Bellerby says they are cautiously optimistic, but continue to monitor rivers including the Slocan and Kalso rivers. Residents and visitors are asked to remain vigilant over the long weekend.