The Nelson Police Department is seeking there whereabouts of a 47-year-old Nelson man.

Mr. Brent Mickelson is an avid outdoors person and maintains periodic contact with his family. He was last in touch with them in February.

He’s described as 5’10” and approximately 150 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has seen or spoken to Mr. Mickelson in the past few months please contact the Nelson Police Department or local RCMP and speak with an officer.