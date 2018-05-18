Trail RCMP say a 46-year-old man faces several charges after an arrest yesterday around noon.

The Trail and Castlegar Joint Crime Unit also executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Rossland Avenue in Trail yesterday evening.

Large quantities of controlled substances and cash were seized.

The accused is currently in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing on several charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police would like to remind the public to report suspicions activity to their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).