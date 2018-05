The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre issued evacuation alerts in the Slocan Valley today.

That includes 40 addresses on Slocan Valley Road West and 17 more including Arrow Road, Indian Point Road, and Passmore Lower Road.

EOC Director Andrew Bellerby says water levels on the Slocan River will rise and potentially threaten homes in the area.

