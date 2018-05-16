The community is coming to together in Salmo to prepare for possible flooding. Salmo Secondary students have been filling sand bags which can be picked up at the Village office on Main Street.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre says there’s more than 40 firefighters placing sandbags around critical public infrastructure. They’ve also been training to use Rapid Barrier System dams which is a water-filled barrier that can be quickly deployed to hold back flood waters.

The City of Nelson has also helped by lending the community its sandbag filling truck.

Engineers are still assessing the potential risks like what direction flood waters may take and where protection efforts should be focused.

The RDCK thanks the volunteers for their help.