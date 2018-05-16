The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says levels in the Kettle, West Kettle and Granby rivers are still rising and residents should expect another major flooding event.

RDKB Emergency Operations Centre Director Chris Marsh says levels could meet the historic highs which were set last week.

A few evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation alerts but over 1,400 properties remain evacuated which is affecting more than 2,900 residents.

Marsh says more evacuation orders could be issued over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for the Boundary with thunderstorms in the forecast. This could bring 40 mm of rainfall by Friday. Marsh says it isn’t clear how this will impact rising waters in the local rivers.

Residents are reminded to stay out of areas that have been evacuated. Marsh says that was a focal point during yesterday’s community meetings in Grand Forks and Rock Creek. He says residents are getting the memo and understands their frustration.

