The City of Trail has awarded a contract to Hil-Tech Contracting Ltd. to run upgrades to the parking lot by the Esplanade.

City councillor Robert Cacchioni says it’s part of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.

He adds the finished product will result in a facility that is much more pleasing to the eye.

He says it will tie in nicely with upgrades happening at the Crown Point Hotel.

The contract is worth $489,000. The city will look into negotiating a smaller project scope to drive costs down where possible.