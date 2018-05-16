The City of Trail has made it official.

It’s financial blueprint for 2018 has been set. CAO David Perehudoff went over the process with city staff at Monday’s council meeting.

Staff gave the budget it’s three readings last month, they had to have it into effect by May 15.

This year’s property tax increase is 6.27% which is largely attributed to costs associated with the new Riverfront Centre.

City councillor Robert Cacchioni voted against it. Only 3 councillors and the mayor were at the meeting so they operated as a quorum.