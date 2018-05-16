The City of Castlegar wants to talk pot.

The city is looking for input on a few items ahead of this summer’s legalization of recreational cannabis use and retail sales.

They’d like to know where stores should go and how many should be in the city, where consumption can and can’t happen and where it can be grown.

City staff will be seeking input from the business community at an open hose May 23 at the Community Forum from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

On May 24 a similar event will be held for residents. That also goes at the Community Forum from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Those who can’t make the open houses will be able to provide feedback through an online survey. The city will launch it May 23.