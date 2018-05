A big response from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue crews last night in Trail.

Crews responded to the blaze on Frances Moran Road between the high school and hospital just before 10:30 pm. The response drew 12 firefighters from Trail and 10 from Warfield.

The blaze was hard to reach because of steep terrain and darkness but crews were able to put it out by 1:30 am this morning.

RCMP are investigating to determine how the fire started.