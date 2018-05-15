A local program which helps understand the sensitive ecosystem in the Pend d’Oreille has selected which projects it will fund this year.

The Waneta Terrestrial Compensation Program will distribute $350,000 for five projects. The projects will result in 37 research, physical works and applied initiatives.

The five projects are species at risk inventory for butterflies and bumble bees, biodiversity and floral relationships of spring native bee fauna, Douglas Fir beetle trapping, bat white nose syndrome transmission and a reptiles at risk program.

Last year’s research led to the discovery of a bee species that had previously never been documented in the province.

The Waneta Terrestrial Compensation Program launched in 2012, it is supported by the Columbia Power Corporation and Columbia Basin Trust.