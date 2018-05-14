The Village of Salmo is kindly asking that residents stop flushing dirty, or clean, diapers down the toilet.

Civic Works crews are working to keep their sewer system ready for rising waters and the system has been clogged by adult and baby diapers which have been flushed in the commode.

The village says diapers and other non-flushables have caused equipment breakdowns at the sewage treatment plant.

Other items that should never be flushed include baby wipes, sanitary products and paper towels as they are hard to break down.

